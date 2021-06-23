Why You'll Never Want To Cross Paths With Flying Ice Shards On Neptune

The vastness of the universe holds, at least relative to the average human, an infinite amount of potential discovery and danger. According to Ranker, traveling to any celestial body in our solar system alone poses an immense risk. The possibility of incineration could come anywhere from solar winds to the molten lava lakes of Io, while fatally cold temperatures exist on most other moons and dwarf planets. Other unique sources of celestial peril include the crushing, acidic atmosphere of Venus and the possible ocean of electrified hydrogen that awaits any who fall into Jupiter.