Shopping: The Best Monitors With Webcams to Improve Your Home Office
Whether you need to be online for work or you're a gamer who wants to live stream, these monitors are great for video conferencing and more. When most of the working world shifted online nearly 18 months ago, a good computer monitor became a must-have. Scrolling through tabs became exhausting, so having another screen for video calls and online multi-tasking can make working life easier. Despite a reopening country, a good monitor with a practical webcam is an investment worth making, especially if you're a freelancer or your workplace has transitioned into a hybrid model.