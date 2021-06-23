Shopping: The Best Monitors With Webcams to Improve Your Home Office

Every savvy shopper knows that Prime Day deals are rivaled only by Black Friday when it comes to offering up the juiciest discounts on pricey tech, and after being pushed to October last year, Amazon’s big blowout is back on for the summer. As Prime members lick their chops over Amazon’s offerings, however, other stores like Walmart are offering up some juicy deals that are every bit as good or even better (and don’t require you to have a Prime membership, either). If your desktop battle station could use a new display, then you’re in luck, because one of our favorite bargains from the Walmart Prime Day sale, also known as Deals for Days, is this hot $100 price cut on the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor that knocks it down to just $249.