Ector County, TX

Education Foundation awards more than $81,000

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 8 days ago

The Education Foundation of Odessa has awarded $81,146.81 to Ector County ISD teachers for the 2021-2022 school year through its innovative grant program. “While the past year and a half has not been ideal, we are grateful to be in a position to continue awarding funds to our teachers in Ector County ISD. The Education Foundation Board of Directors is looking forward to visiting these projects in action during the 2021-2022 school year,” Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said in a news release.

