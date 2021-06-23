Private timberland owners close 600K acres of public access over fire concerns

New Hampshire has 928 public lakes and ponds throughout the state, in addition to public rivers and tidal areas. However, anyone following the oft-contentious discussions of public access to Contoocook Lake in Jaffrey, the now-private “horseshoe” in Wilton, Dublin Lake in Dublin, or Silver Lake in Harrisville in recent years will tell you that just because a body of water is publicly owned, access to it may not be so straightforward.