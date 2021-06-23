Private timberland owners close 600K acres of public access over fire concerns
Several private timberland owners and managers in Western Oregon have agreed to close their land to public access starting Monday. With a combined timberland acreage of around 600,000 acres, Seneca, Lone Rock Resources, Giustina Resources, Campbell Global, and Giustina Land & Timber Company will close public access to their lands in Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Linn, and Polk counties.centraloregondaily.com