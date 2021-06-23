Cancel
Economy

Private timberland owners close 600K acres of public access over fire concerns

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral private timberland owners and managers in Western Oregon have agreed to close their land to public access starting Monday. With a combined timberland acreage of around 600,000 acres, Seneca, Lone Rock Resources, Giustina Resources, Campbell Global, and Giustina Land & Timber Company will close public access to their lands in Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Linn, and Polk counties.

centraloregondaily.com
