The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision Tuesday that the State of New Jersey could not block construction of an interstate natural gas pipeline. The high court said that PennEast Pipeline Co., a conglomerate of five energy companies that joined forces to construct the mid-Atlantic natural-gas pipeline, may proceed with construction in New Jersey since it received federal approval for the project, according to the decision. The federal government, and entities with federal approval, may cease state property under the doctrine of eminent domain, the Supreme Court ruled.