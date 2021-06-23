Cancel
Relationships

7 Fun Road Trip Activity Ideas For Kids

By Aiden Eksteen
CarBuzz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar travel with kids, especially over a long distance, can be a major headache. Boredom seems to set in a lot quicker in a car than anywhere else, and the moaning, crying and unpleasant behavior that typically ensues is frustrating - and dangerous - when you're behind the wheel of a hefty family hauler. While smartphones and tablets have brought inner peace to many a driving parent, some simply don't like the idea of their child being glued to a screen for long periods of time. Fortunately, there is more than one way to make trips fun for kids and a whole lot more pleasant for mom and dad.

Related
Books & Literaturetrinityjournal.com

Kids books on outdoors summer activities

You've waited all year for this. You sat inside, looking out a window, thinking about all you were going to do when summer came. Well, it's here and now's the time to grab these great books and head outside... If a beach is in your summertime plans, then “Ocean Soup”...
KidsBusiness Insider

10 outdoor toys to keep kids entertained this summer

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Spending time outdoors is so beneficial for kids. It boosts their health and wellness, promotes adventure, and encourages socialization. It can be hard to motivate kids to unplug and spend time outside. We rounded up 10 awesome...
KidsPosted by
NYMetroParents

Screen-Free Road Trip Games and Entertainment for Kids

Given the last year and a half, many families are opting for a road-trip vacation over a jet-setting one. Vaccinated or not, to many, traveling with a family pod inside of a car still feels more comfortable than getting on a plane. What’s not comfortable, however, is the number of...
LifestyleBrit + Co

19 Road Trip Essentials For All Your Summer Adventures

Summer road trips are — and we really don't think we're exaggerating here — iconic. That's especially true this year as we embrace the dual pleasures of getting the heck out of our apartments and reuniting with friends near and far. To help get you on your way, stock up on these 16 essentials that make everything easier, more comfortable, and more entertaining on your summer travels.
Lifestyleskiddle.com

Spilmans Kids Fun Zone

10:30am til 4:30pm (last entry 2:30pm) Kids Fun Zone for children aged 1-11 years Unlimited Rides, Bouncy Castles, Giant Slides, Garden Games and more. There wasnâ??t a lot there for the kids, I was expecting more for the money I paid. Posted 20th Jun 04:32pm. Overall rating: 4 Verified review.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Big, Fun Kids Baking Book: 110+ Recipes for Young Bakers by Food Network Magazine (Hearst Home Kids, 2021). (ARV $19.99) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Where to find fun yoga for kids

Looking for a fun, fruitful activity to share with kids? International Yoga Day is the perfect time to start a family practice. Republic Aerial Yoga offers topsy-turvy group sessions for children and parents. Also, check out Jollie Yoga, a company started by two Houston moms. They create kid-friendly yoga equipment and kits to help start a mindfulness practice at home.
Kidsroyalexaminer.com

Kids’ Corner: 12 fun solo activities you can do outside

Do you often play alone outside? If so, here are 12 fun things you can do to keep from getting bored:. 3. Dribble a basketball or soccer ball, or take practice shots. 4. Collect leaves, rocks, pine cones, and other supplies for making crafts. 5. Look for bugs like ants...
KidsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Make your trip with kids that much easier

Travel experts are calling the summer of 2021 the year of the road trip. Parenting expert and founder of Bump Club and Beyond, Lindsay Pinchuk, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some awesome products to make your trip with kids that much easier.
Video GamesFox 59

Best games to play on a road trip

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. This summer, many families will hit the road. It’s one thing if you plan a trip with your spouse or a group of adults, but if you have children in the backseat, an easy two-hour drive can feel like a cross-country journey if your kids aren’t occupied.
HobbiesPosted by
Domino

19 Kids’ Summer Camp Essentials for Sleepaway Fun or Backyard Adventures

Camp, be it the sleepaway or daytime-only variety, is one of those quintessential kid adventures that deserves its own special packing list. Because it’s so much more than just singing songs around the fire or making friendship bracelets and macaroni art. That first taste of independence (and maybe first taste of s’mores) is a big deal. It’s paramount childhood memory making in the works!
Food & Drinkstampabayparenting.com

Ready, Set, Summer! Lunchbox Ideas for Road Trips

Some of our favorite memories that we’ve made as a family have been on road trips. We’ve enjoyed several trips from Tampa to North Carolina to Rhode Island and most recently, to St. Augustine. Wherever you go when you hit the road, try some of these lunchbox tips to keep your passengers happy and yourself sane!
Shoppingthelandonline.com

Gift shopping for Dad is nearly impossible

Over the years, I’ve devised a foolproof list of gifts to purchase for Dad when I’m in a rut: chocolates, baseball caps, whiskey and coffee mugs. It’s the perfect list for him. The bag of chocolates gets devoured within a week. All the evidence of the chocolate that’s left is empty wrappers neatly packaged back into the bag in his “secret” snack drawer (which has been the same exact drawer my whole life).
KidsEarth 911

5 Ideas for Eco-Friendly Summer Fun With Kids

In the heat of the summer, anyone with children can benefit from a few tips on how to have kid-friendly fun while also being environmentally thoughtful. Check out these five ideas for eco-friendly summer fun with your kids. 1. Nature Scavenger Hunt. Getting your kids outside and away from their...
Family Relationshipstodaysparent.com

How to have a fun-filled day with your family

You’ve pulled on a lot of hats this year haven’t you? Forget being a parent—you’ve also been a substitute teacher, snack maker, tech support, playmate and much, much more, all while acting as the family MVP—most valuable protector. That’s a lot of extra invisible jobs. You’ve more than earned family...
TV & Videosfoxla.com

The Voltaggio brothers bring the fun and the food

Bryan and Michael have been cooking since they were young. Over the years they turned their love into a successful career. Aside from their restaurants, the Voltaggios are now doing their thing on the Discovery+ series "Battle of the Brothers".
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Kids Fun Day Is Happening This Saturday

Summer is officially here, and kids are looking for things to do. There is a celebration of sorts and it all happens this Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm. It will be the first ever Kids Fun Day Summertime Blast at JD Clifton Recreation Center, located at 2415 Gieffers Street in Lake Charles.
RelationshipsFodorsTravel

We Took 4 Kids on a Vacation to a Cabin Smaller Than Our Living Room. Here’s How It Went

Home > Family Vacation All Photos Courtesy Of Getaway. My kids just needed a change of scenery--any four walls were better than our own. fter spending most of the past year inside my house with my four children due to the pandemic, one would assume that we would all need space. We’ve resorted to complaining about things like how loudly another family member chews. It’s been too much togetherness.