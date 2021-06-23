7 Fun Road Trip Activity Ideas For Kids

Car travel with kids, especially over a long distance, can be a major headache. Boredom seems to set in a lot quicker in a car than anywhere else, and the moaning, crying and unpleasant behavior that typically ensues is frustrating - and dangerous - when you're behind the wheel of a hefty family hauler. While smartphones and tablets have brought inner peace to many a driving parent, some simply don't like the idea of their child being glued to a screen for long periods of time. Fortunately, there is more than one way to make trips fun for kids and a whole lot more pleasant for mom and dad.