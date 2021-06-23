Cancel
Aurora, CO

‘A resurrection in 42 days’: Medical Center of Aurora’s new therapy for heart failure is life-changing for first recipient

By KARA MASON, MANAGING EDITOR
sentinelcolorado.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesalegn Seyum describes his most recent stay at the Medical Center of Aurora as a rebirth of sorts. “A resurrection in 42 days…I was a man who could not stand at his bedside, shaking tired and almost dead, and then I was walking through the halls with my walker.” Seyum, 74, said just days after receiving an implanted device for cardiac contractility modulations, a new procedure at the hospital that doctors describe as a last-resort for heart failure patients.

sentinelcolorado.com
