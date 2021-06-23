Mimo Protocol Lists Parallel Token and Its Governance Token on Bittrex Global
Euro-pegged stablecoin, the PAR token, aims to provide loans and savings through access to DeFi. Mimo, the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has officially been listed on Bittrex Global. In addition, PAR, Mimo’s stable token which is algorithmically pegged to the euro, has also been listed. Both Mimo and PAR are available to buy, sell and trade on Bittrex Global, a privately owned, top-ranked global exchange according to CoinMarketCap.dailyhodl.com