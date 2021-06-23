Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Mimo Protocol Lists Parallel Token and Its Governance Token on Bittrex Global

By ChainWire
dailyhodl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuro-pegged stablecoin, the PAR token, aims to provide loans and savings through access to DeFi. Mimo, the governance token behind Mimo DeFi, has officially been listed on Bittrex Global. In addition, PAR, Mimo’s stable token which is algorithmically pegged to the euro, has also been listed. Both Mimo and PAR are available to buy, sell and trade on Bittrex Global, a privately owned, top-ranked global exchange according to CoinMarketCap.

dailyhodl.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Exchange#Par#Mimo Defi#Mimo Capital#Btc#The Daily Hodl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketsirei.com

The blockchain, cryptocurrencies and the decentralization of finance

Some argue the U.S. and global economies are headed toward the so-called decentralization of finance. What is defi? In what form does it currently exist? In what form will it exist in the future? What is “programmable money”? And how plausible is a broadly decentralized financial future? Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management and an authority on cryptocurrency and financial technology, joins the program to explain. (07/2021)
Marketsbocaratontribune.com

What Is a Bitcoin ATM? Is It as Simple as an ATM for Bitcoin?

Bitcoin as a digital currency has grown multiple folds in the last few years, with more and more people around the world accepting it as a form of currency and getting involved in either buying or selling it. The demand to access it safely and quickly has increased, which led to the rise of Bitcoin ATMs.
Businessthepaypers.com

Mamacrowd chooses Fabrick for Open Finance solutions

Italy-based platform for equity crowdfunding investments Mamacrowd has partnered with Fabrick to use Open Finance to enrich its offer and optimise processes interior, according to Eco di Milano. The portal uses Fabrick Pass, the modular solution made available by Fintech that allows you to use the PSD2 APIs and to...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Should You Mint an NFT? A Look at This Hot Crypto Sector

Although the trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has fallen since its peak earlier this year, this new breed of digital assets is already making a significant impact. From Beeple’s $69 million record-breaking NFT artwork, NFT gaming items, real-world asset representations, event tickets and more, NFTs have just begun to make their impact on broader society.
Businessambcrypto.com

SBI, Hamamatsu Iwata Bank pick Ripple’s tech for international remittance

The evolution of the banking system has already begun. With the rise in demand for real-time, low-cost cross-border payments, integration of the traditional banking landscape with blockchain firms like Ripple makes even more sense. Japan’s SBI has been a well-reputed, long-standing partner of Ripple since 2016. SBI Remit, a subsidiary...
Retailcryptonews.com

AscendEX Lists HOPR Token

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is thrilled to announce the HOPR token (HOPR) listing under the pair USDT/HOPR on July 1 at 1 p.m. UTC. For the first time, AscendEX will support HOPR deposits and withdrawals from both Ethereum and xDAI Chain blockchains. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the HOPR team will jointly launch two limited-time promotional events offering users a chance to share $70,000 USDT worth of HOPR rewards!
Technologythepaypers.com

AID:Tech gets USD 3.5 mln to build digital ID infrastructure

AID:Tech has raised USD 3.5 million from Affinidi (seeded by Temasek), through its sister company, to build a digital identity infrastructure. Nakhla Ventures, angel investors Josue Estrada (COO at Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative), and Richard Wang (Partner at Draper Dragon) also participated in the Series A round. AID:Tech is a blockchain focused fintech, founded in 2016 with the vision of popularising Digital Wallets for payments and pay-outs. Their flagship consumer offering is the Global Wallet Solution (GWS) that assists customers and consumers to process payments and disbursements, using blockchain technology.
Technologythepaypers.com

Konsentus launches Open Finance solution

Konsentus has announced that it has expanded its product range to help accelerate the digital transformation journey from Open Banking to Open Finance. Konsentus Verify, an Open Banking fraud and risk management service, is ready to support Open Finance. The company has responded against a backdrop of increasing risk and fraud concerns, brought about by the expanding Open Data economy, to enable Konsentus Verify to validate Open Finance participants – both regulated and non-regulated organisations.
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Global Rental Token Price Up 21.4% This Week (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Global Rental Token has a total market capitalization of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Rental Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Economydailyhodl.com

These Four Altcoins Have Massive Long-Term Potential, According to Crypto Trader Austin Arnold

Four mid-cap altcoins have “insane potential” over the long term according to Austin Arnold, a crypto trader and host of the popular outlet Altcoin Daily. First on Arnold’s list is the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Compound (COMP). The analyst cites the news that Compound Labs, the creator of Compound, has rolled out a new project called Compound Treasury.
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto exchanges in India still struggling to secure banking partners

Commercial banks in India are reportedly reluctant to do business with crypto exchanges in the country. According to Reuters on Thursday, crypto trading platforms in India are still finding it difficult to open accounts with financial institutions. While there is no crypto ban in India, banks are reportedly acting on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to shun cryptocurrency exchanges.