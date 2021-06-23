Birmingham sign Ryan Woods on a three-year contract

Ryan Woods (PA Archive)

Ryan Woods described his move to Birmingham as “perfect” after agreeing a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old midfielder joins Blues following his departure from Stoke, although he had spent the last season and a half on loan at Millwall.

Woods has racked up over 300 Football League appearances with clubs such as Shrewsbury and Brentford, and he is now looking forward to a new challenge.

“This feels like the perfect move for me at this stage in my career,” he told Birmingham’s website. “I managed to play a lot of games for Millwall last season and I’m looking to play more football and get back to the best I can be.

“I’m 27 and coming into my prime but I still want to improve. I believe my best days are still in front of me. I wanted to choose a club that suits me and will be the best place for me to keep improving.

“I can’t wait to go to St Andrew’s and have the crowd behind me rather than them giving me some stick!”