Is Your Refrigerator Running?

Does your dog love to explore even when he’s not supposed to? Do you ever find yourself amazed at how many times your dog is able to escape your yard and wander around the neighborhood? Though its comical at times to look out your window and see your pup sniffing around the front yard and wonder how in the world he got there, it can also be dangerous. When your dog escapes your yard he is at risk of being hit by a car, getting in a fight with another dog, and many other harmful and scary situations. But fear not pet parents! We have some simple explanations and solutions to your dog’s wandering nature.