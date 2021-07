HMS Defender entered the Black Sea knowing it would probably be an eventful visit. Between friendly port stops in Ukraine and Georgia, passing by the tense region of Russian-annexed Crimea was bound to be a serious business. Russia’s claims that it sent Defender packing with warning shots and bombing runs aren’t a huge surprise – and neither is the aftermath.Moscow likes to claim that foreign ships or aircraft in its vicinity have changed course and retreated when challenged, as Russia needs to tell its people two stories: that it is under threat from a dangerous, aggressive west, but also...