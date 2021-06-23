Xbox Design Lab Returns for Xbox Series X
Microsoft is bringing back the Xbox Design Lab for Xbox Series X controllers. The company announced June 17 that the custom controllers will be available in the U.S., Canada, and most European countries. Priced at $69.99, customizations include millions of different variants with the ability to add personalized engraving. With this feature extended to the Xbox Series X model, consumers will now be able to change the color of every aspect of their Xbox controller. Color customizations include, but are not limited to, the controllers bumpers, thumb sticks, D-pad, and option buttons.games.mxdwn.com