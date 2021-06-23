Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Design Lab Returns for Xbox Series X

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is bringing back the Xbox Design Lab for Xbox Series X controllers. The company announced June 17 that the custom controllers will be available in the U.S., Canada, and most European countries. Priced at $69.99, customizations include millions of different variants with the ability to add personalized engraving. With this feature extended to the Xbox Series X model, consumers will now be able to change the color of every aspect of their Xbox controller. Color customizations include, but are not limited to, the controllers bumpers, thumb sticks, D-pad, and option buttons.

games.mxdwn.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Xbox Series X#Xbox One Controller#Xbox Controller#Xbox Design Lab Returns#The Xbox Design Lab#European#Xbox Wireless Controllers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program announced by Sony

Sony has today announced its new PlayStation 5 System Software Beta Program which is now accepting registrations from eligible PlayStation gamers to help continue to enhance the PlayStation 5 console and gaming experience. Now is your chance to help improve the PlayStation platform in the coming months and years helping Sony refine its already excellent gaming system. Sony explains that the Beta System Software is a pre-release version of software that has not been thoroughly tested and may be incomplete or contain errors. It may be different from the final released version, and/or a final commercial version may not get released.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warzone now has 120FPS on PS5, months after Xbox Series X

Call of Duty Warzone has had support for 120FPS on the Xbox One version of the game when played on the Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, Activision claimed that it’s impossible to do so on the PS4 version, being played on the PS5, to do the same. This is because of some back-end issues on how PS5 and PS4 backward compatibility work. Well, that seems to have changed, because a surprise update on Warzone now unlocked 120 FPS all of a sudden.
Video Gameswhathifi.com

'Many' Xbox Series X/S games will be playable on Xbox One

The Xbox Series X and S might be Microsoft's newest consoles, but you won't need them to play the latest games. That's because new titles are coming to Xbox One consoles, Microsoft has announced. Now, there are a few caveats to this announcement. Not all games will be playable on...
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals continue to be some of the most popular Prime Day deals currently available. Yes, Microsoft's next-gen system is out, and it's not cheap, making all gamers realize that any form of Xbox-related saving is welcome. While a discount on the console itself is a...
Video GamesNME

Xbox One will be able to play Xbox Series X games via xCloud, says Microsoft

Microsoft is set to future-proof the Xbox One by letting it play next-gen titles through its cloud gaming service. The tech giant talked about the upcoming feature in a recent Xbox Wire post, where the company mostly recapped its joint E3 2021 showcase with Bethesda. In the post, it noted that Xbox One users will one day be able to play “many” games that require “the speed, performance and technology” of the Xbox Series X|S consoles on their current-gen systems.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Sony Wants You To Test The Future Of PS5

The PlayStation 5 had quite the troubled launch — even more so than the Xbox Series X|S. Not only were PS5s all gone almost immediately, but there were some frustrating bugs that had to be fixed and patched out right after the system was released. Unfortunately, as much as fans adore this new console, Sony is still fixing major issues with the system's capabilities, and the news hasn't gotten any better about the PS5 supply chain.
Video Gamesxda-developers

You can now create your own Xbox Series X|S controller designs

Five years ago, Microsoft introduced the Xbox Design Lab, where you could create your own Xbox One controller with unique colors and patterns and have it shipped to you. The store was temporarily shut down ahead of the Xbox Series X|S release, but now it has returned, with the added ability to customize the latest and greatest Xbox gamepad.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Xbox Series X restock: Amazon Xbox Series X stock has now sold out

Update: It looks like Amazon's latest Xbox Series X stock drop has finally sold out, after lasting an impressive few hours before becoming unavailable. This was the longest we've seen Xbox Series X stock last, particularly at Amazon, which has tended to sell out in minutes. We'll be keeping our eye out for any more stock drops in the future, so stay tuned to TechRadar for more.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Sony Introduces First-Ever PS5 Beta Program

If you ever wanted to be among the first few to test out new PS5 features, now is your chance. Today, Sony introduced the first-ever PS5 system software beta program, which offers users the chance to test out new console features before they’re officially released. The program comes as Sony...
Video GamesTwinfinite

July 2021 Xbox Games with Gold Free Games Predictions

Each and every month, Microsoft provides Xbox Live Gold subscribers with a bunch of free games, called Games with Gold. Normally, we get our hands on four titles, two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360. Here, we’re going to be predicting the July 2021 Xbox Games with Gold free games for Xbox One.
Video GamesWired UK

Up your game with these Xbox Series X accessories

The evolutionary, rather than revolutionary leap between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S might be a teensy bit boring, but it does mean that when we recommend an accessory for the Series X|S, we’re generally recommending it for the Xbox One too, and vice versa. Nice and simple. This also means that there are hundreds of accessories across multiple console generations that brands are trying to sell you, so rather than stressing yourself out, have a look through our handy guide to the best ones.
Video GamesGamespot

All The Xbox Games Confirmed For E3 2021

E3 2021 is fast approaching, which means that game showcases, both as part of E3 and E3 adjacent, are going to be happening. Microsoft always has a big presence during E3, unlike Sony, which stopped attending in 2019 and will not be attending in 2021, and this year is no different. Xbox and Bethesda will be having a joint showcase on June 13, and while no games were confirmed to be present, the key art for the presentation teased both Halo Infinite and Starfield. There are a number of games coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One that are confirmed to be appearing at E3 2021 and you can check out the full list of titles below.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Roboquest is an FPS Roguelite Game, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Developer RyseUp Studios has announced first-person shooter roguelite game, Roboquest, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. You might be asking yourself, “What is Roboquest?” and that is a fair question. Roboquest is a crazy fast first-person shooter roguelite that places an emphasis on inventive gunplay action and precise movements. A cel-shaded comic-style shooter with blazing gameplay, single, and cooperative action, and a futuristic story.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Xbox Design Lab Is Open Again For Custom Controllers

We loved seeing the trailers for new and upcoming games at E3 and Summer Game Fest, but we can’t forget about hardware. We can play our games without our beloved controllers (PC players need not dispute). Whether you like the look and feel of a console’s traditional controller or not, everyone likes to indulge themselves with at least a look at custom controllers. While Microsoft had been rolling out the Xbox Series X|S, their custom controller service Xbox Design Lab had to be paused, but they had announced at E3, it will be coming back.
Electronicsgamingintel.com

New Designed for Xbox Monitors – Best HDMI 2.1 Options for Xbox Series X/S?

Looking for a new monitor for your Xbox Series X/S? These new ‘Designed for Xbox’ screens will help you unlock the power of HDMI 2.1!. When it comes to having the perfect gaming display, it’s all about what monitor you choose. With the Xbox Series X/S being capable of 4K, 120Hz, and features like HDR and Variable Refresh Rare, it’s important to have hardware capable of displaying your next-gen visuals.