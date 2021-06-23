Pelican Marsh landscaper injured in mowing accident could return to work

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Pelican Marsh landscaper who was trapped under a mower for 10 minutes could be returning to work.

The mower tipped over into a pond in the community back in May. Celestino Palacio, the landscaper in the Pelican Marsh community, has been working there for 21 years, according to the general manager with Pelican Marsh.

After the mower accident, Palacio was taken to Lee Memorial, where he was in fair condition. The general manager said he was recently transferred to NCH for a rehab program but has since been doing well and was discharged about a week ago.

Palacio could return to work as early as late next week. The community said they would hold a celebration for Palacio once he returns.