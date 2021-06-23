Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Pelican Marsh landscaper injured in mowing accident could return to work

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyOqh_0adGoMqE00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Pelican Marsh landscaper who was trapped under a mower for 10 minutes could be returning to work.

The mower tipped over into a pond in the community back in May. Celestino Palacio, the landscaper in the Pelican Marsh community, has been working there for 21 years, according to the general manager with Pelican Marsh.

After the mower accident, Palacio was taken to Lee Memorial, where he was in fair condition. The general manager said he was recently transferred to NCH for a rehab program but has since been doing well and was discharged about a week ago.

Palacio could return to work as early as late next week. The community said they would hold a celebration for Palacio once he returns.

Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...