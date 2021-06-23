Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Waste Pro worker rescues mother & baby after crash

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDz63_0adGo2Gx00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Waste Pro technician is getting recognition for his quick actions after a mother and her baby were involved in a crash on North Tamiami Trail.

Chuck Curtis, a Waste Pro Road tech, was honored Wednesday nearly a month after he rescued a mother and child who were involved in a crash with a dump truck that caused the woman’s car to end up in a 10-foot- ditch.

Curtis saw the crash and ran to get the two out, Waste Pro Officials said. The driver’s side door had been damaged in the crash but Curtis was able to pull both the baby and the mother from the car.

Neither the mother or child were injured in the crash, officials said.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have people like Chuck who don’t hesitate to jump into action when they see someone in need,” said Division Manager Bill Jones in a press release. “He’s expecting his first baby in August, so this situation hit him especially hard.”

Curtis was given an award of $100.

Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tamiami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Waste Pro Officials#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...