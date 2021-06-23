All the Useless Pandemic Crap People Are Trying to Sell on Craigslist

At age 86, I can look back at more than 75 years of daily exercising and can tell you that there is a huge difference between the way that your body responds to exercise when you are young and when you are old. The key to healthy exercising for younger people is to try to put some intensity into some of their workouts. Older people should try to exercise every day and try to use some intensity when their muscles feel fresh, but when their bodies talk to them with discomfort, they should exercise at reduced intensity or take the day off. If you fail to listen to your body, you will soon learn that pain and discomfort are signs of an impending injury. See Recovery: the Key to Improvement in Your Sport.