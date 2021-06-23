Cancel
All the Useless Pandemic Crap People Are Trying to Sell on Craigslist

By Aaron Mak
Slate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccines find their way into arms and the final lockdown measures are relaxed around the country, many Americans are trying to figure out what post-quarantine life will look like. They’re seeking new friends and social groups, opportunities to travel, or just an indoor drink; they are not touching the weights sets, inflatable pools, or other homebound essentials they bought at the pandemic’s nadir. Instead, they’re putting all that crap on Craigslist.

