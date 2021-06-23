Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Prime Day 2021: The semi-annual Tory Burch sale has arrived with huge price cuts on purses

Detroit Free Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to sales, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is the one to bookmark if you’ve got your heart set on a new Kindle, smart speaker or pair of headphones—but when it comes to fashion, the best deals are more likely than not going to come straight from your favorite designers. Case in point? Tory Burch. The site’s famous Semi-Annual Sale is back, with an extra 25% off already-discounted items, making for tons of must-have deals.

www.freep.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Burch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Purses#Prime Day#Reviewed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingUSA Today

The Home Depot is running a huge home sale to compete with Prime Day 2021—all the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and ready to tango. That means large retailers are dropping piping hot deals every which way. But with so many deals out there in the universe, how do you parse out the good from bad? Whether it's home DIY projects or gardening tools you're after, there's one promotion that shines brighter than the rest: The Home Depot.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

Amazon’s 4th of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs, All at Prime Day Prices

These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays—including July 4th—you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top-brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
Makeuppurewow.com

These Celeb-Approved Beauty Gadgets Are on Sale for Prime Day

If you're into beauty gadgets, then you know they're usually not a cheap purchase to make. Luckily, Amazon is on your side for Prime Day. How? Well, until the end of the day, you can score *serious* deals (we're talking up to 50 percent off) on some of the most top-rated and celebrity-approved beauty gadgets available. That's right, you can finally get your hands on the FOREO Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush and the T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron. But don't stop there—there's SO much more.
ShoppingPosted by
whowhatwear

Zara's Semi-Annual Sale Is Here, and These 45 Pieces Are Too Good to Be True

If you're a Zara fan, you're probably aware of how few big sales it has per year. There are basically just two—one on December 26 and one today. The great thing about this sale is that summer has only just begun, yet tons of pieces from Zara's summer collection are included. So if you still have vacations to go on, picnics to plan, and weddings to attend (some of which I'm sure you do), you might want to take advantage of this opportunity and do some shopping.
Beauty & FashionElle

Yes, A Bunch of Designer Styles Are on Sale for Prime Day

Prime Day is happening right now, so if you don't know the drill, you'll want to drop everything to shop all the incredible fashion deals before it ends tonight. They tend to sell out fast, so it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-them kind of opportunity. The same rings true with Amazon-owned Shopbop, where on-sale items disappear before you even have a chance to add to cart. Right now the best of both worlds are colliding and there are some truly luxe designer finds heavily discounted from brands like Ganni, Marc Jacobs, Vince, and more. You can take to up to 40 percent off active apparel, bags, accessories, and dresses, but since there's a lot to browse through we rounded up some of the best steals for you below.
Electronicsreviewed.com

The Apple Watch Series 6 is at a huge price cut for Prime Day 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Here at Reviewed, we love the Apple Watch Series 6. It's the best smart watch we've ever tested, with its responsive, easy-to-use touchscreen, upgraded health insights and sleek, understated design. But, we love it just a little bit more today, thanks to its Amazon Prime Day 2021 price: $349.99 for the red aluminum case, which saves you $70. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's still a great deal for this snazzy, high-tech timepiece.
ShoppingBusiness Insider

Waterpik's Water Flosser is on sale for $30 off its normal price during Prime Day 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. If there's one thing 10 out of 10 dentists would likely agree on, it's that flossing is, in fact, a very important part of one's oral health. But if the idea of twisting a string of floss around your fingers and gently fishing it between your teeth gives you the chills, you aren't alone.
ShoppingPopSugar

Amazon Prime Day Has All the Backyard Essentials You Need, on Major Sale!

If you're ready to chill in your backyard this summer, we suggest treating yourself to a few new things to create the ultimate oasis. You don't have to spend a fortune to do so, either, because thankfully Amazon Prime Day is here. The deals are so good this year, they will blow you away, especially in the home department. We have our sights set on those outdoor products, though.
Lifestylereviewed.com

Looking for a mattress on sale? Get huge Prime Day 2021 savings on our favorite brands

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Mattresses are never cheap—but thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2021, you can score one at a great discount. If you're not already a Prime member, fear not—you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get in on the action—and then check out all the other awesome deals you can score during Amazon's mega annual sale.
Shoppingbestproducts.com

The Best Prime Day Competitor Sales of 2021

Chances are you've probably heard by now that Prime Day (aka the Olympic-equivalent of shopping holidays) kicked off on Monday, June 21. What's just as interesting though is that this year, a host of retailers are holding their own sales to compete with Amazon's 2-day sale holiday. From DTC brands such as Brooklinen and Huckberry to mega e-tailers such as Wayfair and Walmart (who has their own special "Big Save, Deals for Days" event), it very much feels like everything and anything can be found on sale for the next day or so. Think: 30% to 60% off air fryers, AirPods, vacuums and so much more.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Material's First Semi-Annual Sale Is Only Two Days Long—and Our Favorite Knife Set Is 20% Off

If you're looking for quality kitchen staples, including Japanese steel knives and non-toxic coated pans, Material fits the bill. The brand has been making beautiful and sustainable kitchen tools for a few years now, meant to bridge the gap between professional-level quality and affordable prices. If you haven't tried the brand before, now is the time: Its very first semi-annual sale is happening for the next two days.
RetailWALA-TV FOX10

This year's Prime Day broke sales records

(CNN) -- Shoppers aren't showing any signs of getting tired of Amazon Prime Day, even though some sellers had said they weren't planning on offering deals this year. Amazon said that Prime Day, held this past Monday and Tuesday, was the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in the company's history. Amazon said sales from third-party merchants outpaced its own sales.
ShoppingPeople

This One-Piece Swimsuit Has 10,000 Reviews - and It's On Sale for $27 for Amazon Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just like the summer, Amazon Prime Day is underway. But unlike our favorite season, the deals will expire tonight at midnight PT. There's still plenty of time to shop, especially if you're prepping for summer getaways to the beach or pool. Before you pack your bag and head off to the water, shop this one-piece ruffle swimsuit by Hilor that's on sale for as low as $27.
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Amazon’s huge Kasa smart home sale has better deals than Prime Day

It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...

Comments / 0

Community Policy