With Moratorium Set to Expire, Advocates Say New Bill Could Reduce Evictions In Maine

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates say a new bill signed by Gov. Mills could help some tenants avoid eviction as a national moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. Under the new legislation, landlords who serve an eviction notice will also be required to provide a list of resources about rental assistance, legal aid, and court procedures. Greg Payne, with the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, says in a tight housing market, those resources could make it possible for renters to stay in their home.

www.mainepublic.org
