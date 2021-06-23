With Moratorium Set to Expire, Advocates Say New Bill Could Reduce Evictions In Maine

Advocates say a new bill signed by Gov. Mills could help some tenants avoid eviction as a national moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month. Under the new legislation, landlords who serve an eviction notice will also be required to provide a list of resources about rental assistance, legal aid, and court procedures. Greg Payne, with the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, says in a tight housing market, those resources could make it possible for renters to stay in their home.