Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies In Hunterdon County

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU5Ql_0adGna2V00
Raccoon Photo Credit: Pixabay

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Hunterdon County, health officials said.

The animal was located in the vicinity of Plennert Road in Raritan Township and tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Hunterdon County Dept. of Health.

The department urges anyone who may have come into contact with the raccoon between June 6 and June 20 to see their primary care physician to determine whether there is a need for prophylaxis treatment.

Officials also remind residents to never pick up stray animals, as saliva from a rabid animal can be considered infectious.

Those interested in attending a free rabies clinic can view the list of scheduled clinics on the Hunterdon County Health Department website.

For more information, contact the Raritan Township Animal Control Officer at (908) 722-1271.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabies#Raccoon#Animal Control#Prophylaxis#The Hunterdon County Dept#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Department of Health
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Voice

North Jersey Rescue Aids Puppy With Botched Ear Job Fighting Parvo

An animal refuge center in North Jersey is making a desperate attempt to save a puppy fighting Parvo after a botched ear cropping job. Ziggy — a pitbull puppy who is just three months old — is “fighting for his life” against Parvo, a deadly intestinal virus, according to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Center, who worked alongside Jersey Pits rescue to take him in after he underwent a botched ear cropping surgery about two weeks ago.
Hyde Park, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Bear Sighting Reported In Hudson Valley

Another bear sighting was reported in the Hudson Valley, this time from an area resident who spotted the animal enjoying a morning snack. A Dutchess County resident reported that the bear was on his property in Hyde Park early on Wednesday, June 30, where he was caught snacking on bird seed that had fallen out of a feeder on his Brower Boulevard home.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Voice

ICE Ends Contract With Central PA Prison

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ended its contract with York County prison. After 30 years ICE has decided to terminate it's agreement with the York County Prison to house undocumented immigrants. York County prison has had a rise in inmate deaths, as well as COVID-19 being a factor-- with over...
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fiery, Deadly Crash Closes I-78 In Somerset County

Contractor Installed Mirrors To Video Victims In South Jersey S…. Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Foursome Caught In Crack, Heroin, Ecst…. Long Island Man Sentenced In NJ/NY ‘Shotgun’ Mortgage Scheme Th…. A fiery and deadly crash involving a tractor trailer late Wednesday night closed Interstate 78 in Somerset County into Thursday morning.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Apartment Fire Displaces Five In Western Mass

Five tenants in a Western Massachusetts apartment complex will be temporarily displaced when a fire broke out overnight, officials said. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a Belmont Avenue apartment building at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, where there was a reported fire in a fourth-floor unit.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Mall Victim Of 'Swatting' Bomb Threat By Email

A Western Massachusetts mall was the victim of a "swatting" event when its opening was delayed after receiving a bomb threat by email. The incident took place around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, July 1, when the Holyoke Police Department was contacted by the Holyoke Mall security manager regarding an email that contained a bomb threat against the mall, said Capt. Matthew Moriarty.