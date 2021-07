“I knew it was gonna be hot,” says Kathryn (Kat) Drew of Vancouver, the fastest Canadian at this year’s Western States 100. “But it was so intense, and it started quite early. Going into the canyons, it was over 100 F, and it was this stale, relentless heat, with no movement in the air. Going up hills, my heart rate was jacked, and I couldn’t get it down. I was hiking the uphills, and feeling awful. Everyone was struggling.”