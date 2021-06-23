Companies’ Responses to COVID Provide Insights Into Handling a Crisis
One of our readers asked me the following question: What is your advice for a company that is struggling during COVID-19? I know, we’re all tired of hearing about COVID-19 and the pandemic. However, there is light at the end of this very dark tunnel. We are seeing business in most industries returning to pre-pandemic levels. Still, some companies are still struggling. While some industries and companies flourished throughout the last year, many were forced to a level of flexibility that included major changes, just to barely survive and keep their doors open.www.hotel-online.com