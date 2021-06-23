Cancel
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces amid court battle

By Becca Monaghan
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pjB2_0adGnJEG00
“I’m about to pass out, and I’m sick”, Spears told the audience (@ZacharyGordon95 (Twitter))

Britney Spears once told fans she was suffering from a 102-degree fever mid-performance - and the video has resurfaced on Twitter amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old singer said she was “sick and about to pass out” during an Atlantic City gig in July 2018, but continued to perform.

This comes amid the ‘Toxic’ singer’s court case where she’ll be making a rare virtual appearance to confront her conservator dad on Wednesday.

In the video, Spears says: “I actually have a 102 fever right now” but the show continued to go on. This could be crucial to her claims in previous court documents that she was forced to perform while sick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6cZy_0adGnJEG00
Britney said in previous court documents that she was forced to perform while sick (@ZacharyGordon95 (Twitter))

Along with the 19-second clip, the fan tweeted:

“Dear @britneyspears ….I feel like we owe you an apology. We bought into the whole hype of BRITNEY the performer, without much consideration for how Britney Jean Spears, the person, was coping through each day. Looking back now, I remember you saying this in front of me… and I just thought ‘Wow, she’s such a trooper and cares so much to put on a show for her fans.

“Now I can see with clear eyes that this was a dig at the people controlling you, making you go onstage, performing under high powered lights, all while you had a high-grade fever.”

Concerned fans took to Twitter, one said: “That’s horrible, not even shocked anymore at this. Poor Britney.”

Another wished her luck for the court case: “We’re all wishing you nothing but the best as you make your statement tomorrow. We love you. #FreeBritney.”

The conservatorship was put in place in February 2008 by a court on behalf of dad Jamie, 68, after his daughter’s public breakdown. He stepped down from being in charge of Britney’s personal affairs in September 2019 but still has control over her estate.

On Wednesday 23 June, Britney is due to speak in court in regards to the conservatorship.

