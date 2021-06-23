Gabriela Vidal joined News 4 as a Multimedia Journalist in June 2021. Gabriela grew up in the Chicago suburbs and loved visiting St. Louis from a very young age. Before coming to News 4, Gabriela worked in Austin, Texas for two years as a Multimedia Journalist. There she covered the historic 2021 winter storm that impacted the state’s power grid, the Texas Legislative Session, Hurricane Laura evacuations, and Austin’s rising homelessness crisis. She also covered Austin news that reached national attention, from the disappearance and murder of Heidi Broussard and a triple homicide involving a former Sheriff’s detective.