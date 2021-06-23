Reports: Celtics hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant as new head coach

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire a head coach to replace Brad Stevens.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka will reportedly be the new head coach for the Celtics.

The Cs have been looking for a new head coach since President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge announced he was retiring earlier this month and that coach Brad Stevens would be moving into the role.

[ Celtics send Kemba Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group