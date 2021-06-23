Cancel
NBA

Reports: Celtics hiring Brooklyn Nets assistant as new head coach

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183pHg_0adGnDvu00

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire a head coach to replace Brad Stevens.

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka will reportedly be the new head coach for the Celtics.

The Cs have been looking for a new head coach since President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge announced he was retiring earlier this month and that coach Brad Stevens would be moving into the role.

[ Celtics send Kemba Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

