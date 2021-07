Bumble employees have been given a paid week off work to recover from “collective burnout” triggered by the pandemic.Founder and CEO of the dating app, Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, is said to have sent a memo to all 700 of Bumble’s employees, telling them to switch off and focus on themselves for a full week.Bumble announced the move back in April, tweeting: “We recently announced that all Bumble employees will have a paid, fully offline one-week vacation in June.”However, now that the holidays are under way, it has come to light once again in a now-deleted tweet published by Bumble’s...