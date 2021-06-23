Interview: 4-Star 2023 Tennessee TE/WR Ty Lockwood Updates Workouts and Recruiting Visits

It is all on film, the rest of the football community just needs to see it. Zyon Clark was everything college coaches look for in a developing talent playing on both sides of the ball for Anahuac High School during the 2020 season. The 6-3, 180-pound, standout produced an estimated offensive stat line of 600 receiving yards off 26 receptions with six scores posted on the board. Playing safety or corner, depending on the Panthers’ matchup needs, Clark stopped some 60 plays with two forced fumbles and defended nine passes with two picks.