Louisville, KY

This Week In Conversation: Libraries and SummerWorks

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
WFPL
WFPL
 6 days ago

No matter what community you come from — city, suburb, or rural — you probably know where the local library is.

This week on “In Conversation” we talked with Lee Burchfield, director of the Louisville Free Public Library. We discussed the state of the library system — such as finances and government allocations, ongoing negotiations with the library employees, and what new norms are in place for checking out books, using computers and being a community resource now that COVID-19 rates have declined.

We also discussed SummerWorks with its director Chris Locke. SummerWorks connects local youths with employers and jobs. We learned about the program, and how this year’s job market is affecting it.

WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

