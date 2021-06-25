This Week In Conversation: Libraries and SummerWorks

No matter what community you come from — city, suburb, or rural — you probably know where the local library is.

This week on “In Conversation” we talked with Lee Burchfield, director of the Louisville Free Public Library. We discussed the state of the library system — such as finances and government allocations, ongoing negotiations with the library employees, and what new norms are in place for checking out books, using computers and being a community resource now that COVID-19 rates have declined.

We also discussed SummerWorks with its director Chris Locke. SummerWorks connects local youths with employers and jobs. We learned about the program, and how this year’s job market is affecting it.

