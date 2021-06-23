Slideshow — Nearest Green reopening

The team behind Nearest Green Distillery last week formally reopened the Shelbyville distillery after it was closed to the public for more than a year but continued to be built out. The reopening unveiled the second phase of Nearest Green’s $50 million development at the former Sand Creek Farm walking horse farm and event center, which includes a welcome center in the former horse show arena, the Barrel House BBQ & Brew restaurant and Philo + Frank’s, which is being billed as the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy.