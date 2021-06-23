Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelbyville, TN

Slideshow — Nearest Green reopening

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind Nearest Green Distillery last week formally reopened the Shelbyville distillery after it was closed to the public for more than a year but continued to be built out. The reopening unveiled the second phase of Nearest Green’s $50 million development at the former Sand Creek Farm walking horse farm and event center, which includes a welcome center in the former horse show arena, the Barrel House BBQ & Brew restaurant and Philo + Frank’s, which is being billed as the world’s first non-alcoholic speakeasy.

www.nashvillepost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Shelbyville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Shelbyville, TN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distillery#Horse#Nearest Green#Philo Frank#Uncle Nearest#Humble Baron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.