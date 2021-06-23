Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutherford County, TN

Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria sets opening date for Murfreesboro location

By Marq Burnett
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Nashville’s most popular pizza brands is ready to open in its fifth city. Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria announced it’ll open its Murfreesboro location at 2222-A Medical Center Parkway this Friday. This is Slim & Husky’s ninth location, with the chain’s expansion into Rutherford County following the recent...

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
842
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Rutherford County, TN
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Husky#Atlanta#Pizzas#Food Drink#Slim Husky#Fifth Broadway#Mtsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Leadership Nashville announces class of 2022

Leadership Nashville announced its 45th class Wednesday. The executive level leadership organization selected 44 participants for the class of 2021-2022 from a pool of over 270 applicants, according to a press release. Beth Chase, retired founder and CEO of C3 Consulting, chaired the selection committee. The nine-month course will begin...
California StatePosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Allegiant Air adds nonstop service from Nashville to Florida, California

Allegiant Air is adding nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to three new destinations. The airline will add twice weekly service to Palm Springs, California; Melbourne, Florida; and Jacksonville, Florida. All three flights will begin in November. The Palm Springs flight will be a seasonal route offered through the winter and spring. “With air travel back on the rise, Allegiant continues to help strengthen the market for Middle Tennessee, and we appreciate their commitment to this region,” Robert Ramsey, BNA executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a news release. “These new routes mean additional options for travelers, especially in popular vacation destinations, and add to an increasing roster of flights available at Nashville International Airport.” Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is the ninth largest airline serving Nashville, according to Nashville Business Journal research. The airline had 236,769 total passengers fly through BNA in the 12 months ending June 2020.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Architectural Firms in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area architectural firms by number of local registered architects. Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the total number of local staff. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

The week in Nashville bankruptcies: Tour Bus Leasing LLC

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 14 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 56% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

From the Top Down

One year after the latest reckoning with racism in America, prompted by the killing of George Floyd, new conversations continue to reverberate in Nashville’s business community about how to remedy long-standing, institutional issues. But the jury is still out on how far the needle has moved.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Superspeedway president after opening weekend: ‘This is just the beginning’

After revitalizing the Nashville Superspeedway and hosting a successful weekend of events, Moses is ready to have a long career in the sport of NASCAR. Following a weekend capped by the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Moses, president of the Nashville Superspeedway, described the experience as one of the most satisfying things he’s done in his illustrious career.