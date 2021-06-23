Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria sets opening date for Murfreesboro location

Allegiant Air is adding nonstop service from Nashville International Airport to three new destinations. The airline will add twice weekly service to Palm Springs, California; Melbourne, Florida; and Jacksonville, Florida. All three flights will begin in November. The Palm Springs flight will be a seasonal route offered through the winter and spring. “With air travel back on the rise, Allegiant continues to help strengthen the market for Middle Tennessee, and we appreciate their commitment to this region,” Robert Ramsey, BNA executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a news release. “These new routes mean additional options for travelers, especially in popular vacation destinations, and add to an increasing roster of flights available at Nashville International Airport.” Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is the ninth largest airline serving Nashville, according to Nashville Business Journal research. The airline had 236,769 total passengers fly through BNA in the 12 months ending June 2020.