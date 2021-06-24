5 Best Kid-Friendly Breweries in Los Angeles

We've all been drinking way too long in our homes, so now that the pandemic is slowly receding it's time to take your six-pack to the streets. Here are 5 of the best kid-friendly breweries in Los Angeles since your babysitter is probably after an escape as much as you are.

This is one of the best kid and dog-friendly spaces because they have an expansive dine-in menu so you don't even have to feel guilty for having your kiddos in a bar. They even have a designated play area for both your children with two or four legs and it's all spread out with an indoor/outdoor flow.

A Wolf Among Weeds IPA Photo Credit: EatDrinkLA

This one is fairly new on the scene so they are still getting their kid-ability together, but they are planning on being completely kid-friendly with games included when the pandemic haze has settled a little bit. Weekends are the best time to visit with families and you'll want to check their website so you can plan around your favorite food truck.

Beverage highlights include their Brosé All Day hibiscus beer (ABV: 5.9%) and a Soft Focus IPA with hints of grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry (ABV: 7%).

Lawless Brewing Photo Credit: Lawless Brewing

This brewery is open 7 days a week for kids and dogs until 8 p.m. when it becomes 21 and over. They've even got games and non-alcoholic drinks available for your little ones at just $2 a pop. For adults, I recommend sipping on their Bad Hombre Mexican-style brew, if only for the can alone. If you're interested in food you'll love their collaboration with Corazon LA Tacos.

Bad Hombre Beer Photo Credit: Boomtown Brewery

This brewery is located in the little strip of land in Northeast Los Angeles by the L.A. river known as Frogtown. The taproom welcomes both families and dogs and your kids can enjoy a great view of the river and the runners passing by you as you lazily sip the day away. Frogtown Brewery is known for its craft beers like the classic Kinky Blonde Ale.

Frogtown Brewery Frogtown Brewery Facebook

This brewery is so kid-friendly that they even have their own menu during brunch! But you will have to have your kids sit down for this one. The food is British-pub centric so you'll enjoy tasty treats like Sausage Rolls and Fish and Chips.

Enjoy beers on tap like their new Shark Sandwich ESB (ABV 5.5%) or pick up a Crowler if you'd like to enjoy it at home as well.

Crowler Photo Credit: Stalking Horse Brewery Facebook

