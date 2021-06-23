Cancel
Blake Lamb Links Up—Two Parts, One Video

By Snowboard Magazine
Snowboard Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Lamb has grown into a sheep, or better yet… a wolf in sheep’s clothing. But a wolf with cat-like reflexes and a penchant for sitting on top of chain link fences. Maybe Blake is not actually a wolf sheep at all, he might just be an alley cat. Either way, while we keep breaking down what family in Kingdom Animalia Blake belongs to, go watch his two-part project above!

