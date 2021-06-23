Blake Lamb Links Up—Two Parts, One Video

Olympian, author, video game character, actor, announcer—Richards is a snowboard icon dressed with X-Games medals and US Open titles. The list of his accolades goes on and on. In this episode, we talk about how to have a 20-year long career, Star Wars trivia, snowboard heroes, carving, the current state of halfpipes, “Out Cold”, getting stuffed in lockers, life coaching, calling trick names, professional sports announcing, and so much more. Todd hails from Massachusetts and made a name for himself in the halfpipe world in the early 90’s continuing on to have one of the longest careers as a pro snowboarder and is set to commentate the 2021 Olympics. We had the pleasure of sitting down with Todd and embarking on a banter marathon learning about his amazing journey, as well as get an idea of how this very talented human thinks on this weeks episode of The Bomb Hole!