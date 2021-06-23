Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Buddy's Home Furnishings Franchise Footprint With Wilmington Store

By Buddy’s Home Furnishings
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — June 14, 2021 — Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a retailer specializing in the sales and rental ownership of furniture, electronics, appliances and home accessories, opened its doors in Wilmington, North Carolina earlier this month, adding to the retailer's nationwide footprint of nearly 300 stores. The franchised location is the fifth store for WRCT Investments, LLC, a Buddy’s development group operating several locations across Georgia and North Carolina. The group has franchised with the company since 2016.

