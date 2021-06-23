DNVR Broncos Podcast: Is Denver the best team for Hard Knocks?

The Denver Broncos have the best defense in the NFL. It may be premature to say, but the pieces are all in place for that to prove true in 2021. If the adage defense wins champinships is true even most of the time, then the Denver Broncos just have to get back to the dance to have a pretty good shot come January and February. The Broncos may have the best defense in the NFL in the 2021 season, a declaration that could prove to be accurate even though we have not seen the unit take a single snap with pads on.