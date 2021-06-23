Unsheltered: ‘Homeless’ doesn’t tell the whole story in San Diego

Karina Martinez is 32 and a native of Oceanside. She was born and raised in the Los Arbolitos neighborhood, just west of where El Camino Real meets Mission Avenue. She has four children, who are now 10, 9, 6 and 1, and enjoyed a nearly 13-year career with the Oceanside Unified School District. For most of the last five years, however, Martinez has been a homeless drug addict, smoking crystal, slamming junk, and sleeping in homeless encampments in canyons and riverbeds near the San Luis Rey River bike trail.