Summer To-Do’s for Parents

If you find yourself with a few extra minutes these days, why not check HomeAccess to confirm your contact information is up to date. It is especially important we have an accurate MAIN/PRIMARY phone number listed as well as an e-mail address. These pieces of contact information are used by the district and your child’s school building for emergency and important notification messages, like snow days! You can also view and sign off on the student handbook and purchase the Technology Protection Plan for any student in grades K-12. August 19 will be here sooner than you think, so why not do this all now, and not have to worry about it before the first day of school? Here are some links to help: