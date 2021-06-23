CoralTree Hospitality Group Opens The Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden, Colorado
GOLDEN, Colorado – June 23, 2021 – The Eddy Taproom & Hotel, located where the Great Plains meet the Rockies in Golden, Colorado, opened today. Managed by Denver-based CoralTree Hospitality Group, The Eddy experience is inspired by the region’s mining history and surrounding outdoor adventures. Named after the river respites where kayakers and whitewater rafters rest and relax, The Eddy promises to be a confluence of outdoor pursuits and lively, comfortable welcoming service.www.hotel-online.com