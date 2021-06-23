Cancel
Harrison Ford injures shoulder while filming 'Indiana Jones 5'

By Jon Blistein
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford was forced to temporarily step back from filming Indiana Jones 5 after suffering a shoulder injury, Variety reports. While Ford will be out for an unknown period of time, director James Mangold will reportedly continue to film without him. In a statement, a spokesperson for Disney said, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

