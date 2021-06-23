Disbarred Leesburg Lawyer Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

A former Leesburg attorney has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud following multiple allegations of embezzling from estates and civic organizations. J. Christopher Chamblin had a private law practice in downtown Leesburg prior to having his license to practice law revoked by the Virginia State Bar in the fall of 2019. The son of retired Loudoun Circuit Court Judge James H. Chamblin, the younger Chamblin testified in an October 2019 affidavit that he had misappropriated more than $850,000 from several estates for which he had been appointed by the Circuit Court to serve as administrator.