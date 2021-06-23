Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Star in and Direct UNFROSTED, a Comedy About the Creation of Pop Tarts

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct and star in a comedy movie that will tell the story of the creation of the classic breakfast pastry, Pop Tarts. The film is titled Unfrosted, it’s set up at Netflix, and Seinfeld co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The...

geektyrant.com
