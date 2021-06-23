Cancel
Gardening

Ways to Embrace Shade in Your Garden

By Elizabeth Waddington
Tree Hugger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people imagine that shade in a garden is a problem to be overcome. But I believe with the right attitude, inspiration, and ideas, even the shadiest garden can become a beautiful and abundant space. In my professional opinion, the key lies in embracing shade in your garden—working with what you have rather than trying to fight a lack of light. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to create stunning and productive planting schemes, even in north-facing or shady spaces. Here are my tips:

