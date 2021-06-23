Ways to Embrace Shade in Your Garden

The good news is we've gotten lots of rain this spring to make the plants grow and thrive. The bad news is, weeds are plants, and they are definitely growing and thriving right now. I know I have weeds this spring that I have never seen before, and they are all bigger and healthier from all the rain. Mother Nature abhors a vacuum; therefore, any bare soil will be filled. Unfortunately, it is never ever filled with our favorite flowers. It will almost always be filled with noxious weeds that will grow prolifically and spread throughout the landscape if not eliminated.