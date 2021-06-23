Boris’s buffoonery and banter no laughing matter at PMQs
"They jabber, we jab. They dither, we deliver. They vacillate, we vaccinate." It's asking a lot of an overindulged narcissist, but a man with even a patina of emotional intelligence might have realised that to accuse Labour of jabbering when Keir Starmer had used his six questions at prime minister's questions to challenge the government's record on the appallingly low rate of rape prosecutions and convictions was at best crass and at worst offensive.