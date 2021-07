The game of football is constantly evolving. When the very fundaments of the sport aren’t eroding against time, clashing philosophies and innovations make each year a must-watch spectacle. Even amidst all this change, however, there is something we can always count on staying the same. Offensive line play matters, and having good offensive line play can be an irreplaceable competitive advantage. Thus, good offensive linemen are always in demand, and Penn State OT Rasheed Walker absolutely qualifies. What does Walker’s NFL Draft scouting report entail, and can he be a franchise left tackle in the NFL?