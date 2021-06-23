Report: Flyers among many teams interested in Seth Jones

20 year old 6’11, 218 pound forward/center out of Texas. Averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on 58.0% fg, 38.2% 3, 68.9% ft. Kai is one of the most interesting prospects in the entire draft. I have seen some rate him as high as the 6th best prospect in the draft while others have him as a non-lottery talent, showing just how differing the opinions are on him. This difference in opinions likely comes from the fact that he has a skillset that is so unique, which some will value much more than others. The one thing that is undeniable about Jones is that he is one of the most athletic players in the draft. He is incredibly fast in the open court where he shows off that track background by using his long strides to beat small players up the court. This crazy athleticism gives him the potential to be a top tier transition player as so many it is just stunning to watch him fly up the court at his size. There are some very exciting plays where he’ll make a big play on defense and then sprint up the court to finish with an explosive dunk, these types of plays can completely shift the momentum of a game. What really excited me more than anything in transition is that his handle is fantastic for his size, which can speed up the process of a fast break as instead of passing to a guard he can just take it himself very effectively. His leaping ability was put on full display in transitions as well where his ability as a lob threat was just jaw dropping. As a whole he is at his best while getting momentum going downhill. He could be deadly in the PnR where most bigs, even as bigs are becoming more athletic, will not be able to keep up with his speed and as long as he is with a good playmaker he will be able to eat off slip passes and lobs up top. He also showed great feel as a cutter where when the defense would collapse he would slide into the dunkers spot and yet again show his elite finishing. He showed off an impressive ability to pull down offensive rebounds where yet again he showed this motor that few players in the class could match. While he will mainly thrive off of passes from others and easy buckets in transition, his potential to create for himself is what gives him his sky high upside. It is still a part of his game that is very raw but how fluid he plays for someone his size gives me confidence that this will continue to grow. When he’s at center I feel like he could kill slower bigs with his advanced handle. There are some great examples of him attacking closeouts and then using advanced footwork such as euros to finish. I also really like the times where he made some nice finesse play by making a move and pulling up for a mid range or using nice touch on some fadeaways. His three point shooting is a very promising sign as it is another thing that breaks him from the mold of the traditional big. While his form and results can be inconsistent, that 38.2% on 1.3 attempts per game is very promising. He clearly is very comfortable from outside as many times he showed great fluidity and confidence. He looked especially comfortable from the corner where he spent most of his time on offense. While these moments were limited, the moments where he took some off the dribble threes excited me a lot. Now moving onto defense he has a sky high ceiling here as well. How light he is on his feet makes him someone who can guard every position and switch on the PnR as well. His PnR defense as a whole was really impressive as his great fluidity allows him to navigate around screens very well and then stick in front of smaller players on switches. In a league all about the PnR this will be a very valuable skill for him going forward. Though his block numbers were not that impressive, him mixing great timing with his explosive verticality gives him immense upside as a shot blocker. There are some great moments where he comes out of nowhere and uses his ranginess to block jump shots. The flashes he had of sliding over as a weak side defender and protecting the rim were great even if there is still a lot of work to do in that area. Just as a whole he is spewing with potential and has some of the biggest upside in the class.