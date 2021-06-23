Cancel
Nantucket, MA

A Test of Tidal Power in the Cape Canal: 'Like a Wind Turbine on Steroids'

By CAI
capeandislands.org
Cover picture for the articleWorkers plunged a turbine into the Cape Cod Canal Tuesday, testing the waters for a new renewable energy resource: the tides. The turbine installation occurred at the Bourne Tidal Test Site near the Railroad Bridge. The nonprofit Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative (MRECo) built the site—which looks like heavy-duty scaffolding in the water 60 feet from the northern shore—in 2018. But this week marks the platform’s first actual test of a tidal turbine. MRECo’s Executive Director John Miller said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed previously scheduled tests.

