Pollinator Week Highlights Ways to Landscape for Wildlife

I have learned that the best way to deal with weeds is to cover the ground with some plants you like better. For years I have encouraged readers to keep an informal journal or list of yard projects and events during each year. It is helpful to recall when you have removed or planted trees, renovated the lawn, seal coated the driveway, installed a fence and other significant projects. I also advocate keeping a list of the wildlife that you share your home landscape with. Also,watching out for creatures and observing their antics is enjoyable and worth recording. It is useful over the years to be able to determine whether you are attracting more creatures (welcome or not). You will learn when to expect them as the seasons turn. Make it a habit to stop, look and listen when outdoors and write down what you discover.