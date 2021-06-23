Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy to end coal use by 2025

By Chris Lewis
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDXPv_0adGkccu00

Consumers Energy said they plan to stop using coal as a source of fuel by 2025. 15 years earlier than previously planned.

This plan would make the company one of the first in the nation to go coal-free.

“We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use,” President and CEO Garrick Rochow said.

The plan, which still requires regulatory approval, ensures that the company will use 90 percent of clean energy resources, build nearly 8,000 megawatts of solar energy to power Michigan’s homes and businesses, and save customers around $650 million by 2040.

“Consumers Energy is committed to a just transition away from coal as a fuel source for electricity,” senior vice president for governmental, regulatory, and public affairs Brandon Hofmeister said.

Community Policy
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Energy Resources#Energy Company#Solar Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Utility Companies Dabble Mixing Hydrogen with Natural Gas

Some two dozen utility companies, including Dominion Energy and Sempra Energy, are experimenting/dipping their toe in the water of mixing super-explosive hydrogen with methane (natural gas) in extremely small quantities on the theory that one day, hydrogen can replace natural gas in existing pipelines and infrastructure. H2 can’t and won’t replace CH4, but hey, these companies at least have to show they’re trying or risk being sued into oblivion by woke leftists who claim mankind is burning the earth by burning fossil fuels. Yes, collectively mankind has officially gone mad…
Energy IndustryOil & Gas Journal

IGU President: Gas supply is catalyst for energy transition

Gas supply “is a catalyst for the energy transition,” and LNG’s flexibility allowed for “tremendous performance” during the pandemic-induced market shocks of 2020, Joe Kang, president of the International Gas Union (IGU) told Daniel Yergin, vice chairman, IHS Markit, as part of the IHS Markit CERAWeek Conversations series. IGU’s members represent over 95% of the global gas market.
Energy Industrykfgo.com

U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test

NEW YORK (Reuters) – At least two dozen U.S. energy firms, including Dominion Energy Inc and Sempra Energy, have started producing hydrogen or testing its viability in natural gas pipes to take advantage of existing infrastructure as the world prioritizes lower-carbon fuels. Nations worldwide are trying to reach net-zero carbon...
Energy Industryelectrek.co

Britain to end coal power a year early, in 2024

The deadline to phase out coal from Britain’s energy system has been brought forward by a whole year, to October 2024. From October 1, 2024, Great Britain will no longer use coal to generate electricity, a year earlier than planned, Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced today. Britain...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Why Sempra is dropping ‘energy’ from its name

San Diego-based Sempra Energy is still in the energy business but the company announced Tuesday at its annual Investor Day meeting with Wall Street analysts that it is dropping the word “energy” from its title. The Fortune 500 company will now go by the one-word name “Sempra.”. However, the company’s...
Energy Industrylegalnews.com

AG urges reduction in Consumers Energy's electric rate request

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to drastically reduce Consumers Energy Company’s pending rate increase request. The attorney general intervened in the company’s request to increase rates with MPSC in March. The request includes an annual increase in revenues of $225 million, which would result in an 8.8% percent increase for residential ratepayers and a 5.5% increase overall when considering all ratepayer classes—residential, commercial, and industrial.
Energy Industryenr.com

LNG Canada Megaproject Ramps Up Amid Changing Energy Markets

Even as uncertainty clouds the future of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects across the world, construction on the estimated $31-billion LNG Canada project in British Columbia is moving ahead. The biggest private-sector investment in Canada history, in its third year of construction, LNG Canada has faced COVID-19 delays and cost...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EQT sets 2025 net-zero goal with RSG, carbon offsets, blue hydrogen

Appalachian bellwether producer EQT plans to spend $75 million on a series of aggressive sustainability goals, including reaching net-zero emissions by 2025, company executives said June 30. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The US' largest natural gas producer, EQT also pledged to reduce...
California Stateenr.com

California Regulator Sets Record Clean Energy Order for Utilities

The California Public Utilities Commission on July 24 ordered state utilities to procure 11.5 GW of renewable sources of power for delivery from 2023 through 2026 to help meet the state’s goal of relying on 100% clean electricity by 2045. The order of zero greenhouse-gas emitting power is the commission’s...
Underwood, NDnd.gov

Burgum, Sanford celebrate Coal Creek Station’s sale to Rainbow Energy Center as key to ND’s energy future

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford today applauded the sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy Center LLC as a landmark moment for the future of energy production in North Dakota and the culmination of more than a year of determined efforts by the administration and others to save the state’s largest power plant, preserving critical baseload power and hundreds of jobs.
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Consumers Energy wants rate increase; attorney general argues for decrease

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is asking for a $225 million annual electric rate increase, but Michigan’s attorney general says the company actually should reduce its rates. Consumers has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to increase electric rates by 8.8% for residential customers. The agency can approve, reduce...
Becker, MNkrwc1360.com

Xcel Scraps Plan for Natural Gas Plant in Becker

Plans for constructing a large natural gas plant in Becker have been scrapped by Xcel Energy. The company has been in the planning stages for construction of the plant since soon after it announced that it would be closing its coal plant operations in that community. Many community officials and...
Trafficenr.com

City Scoop: Transportation, Clean Energy are Boston Highlights in 2021

Greenleaf says the first round of the Cares Act will provide local aid for transportation agencies and municipalities “to provide financial stability and help move projects along.” She says it could “jump-start” paused transportation projects. “The next round of infrastructure legislation is important for making strides in improving transit projects, fixing roads and bridges, upgrading broadband and supporting electric grids where resilience is a problem,” Greenleaf says.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

AEP seeks 3 GW of wind, 300 MW of solar

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), announced three requests for proposals (RFP) for renewable and short-term generating capacity Monday as the utility works to boost its clean energy portfolio. The RFP seeks bids for up to 3,000 MW of wind resources, up to 300...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Electrification could drive 51 GW of solar in Canada by 2050

A modeling exercise carried out to determine the best path to a low carbon energy system across North America has estimated 34 GW of solar could be required in Canada by mid-century, rising to 51 GW with extensive electrification of heating and transport. Industry body the Canadian Renewable Energy Association...
POTUSThe Guardian

Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price

After a century of wielding extraordinary economic and political power, America’s petroleum giants face a reckoning for driving the greatest existential threat of our lifetimes. An unprecedented wave of lawsuits, filed by cities and states across the US, aim to hold the oil and gas industry to account for the...
Energy IndustryEurekAlert

Energy technologies move closer to commercial use

Cement that repairs itself within 24 hours. A nontoxic coating that protects against biofouling. A cybersecurity visualization dashboard that will help electric grid operators better monitor for potential cyber threats. These are a few of the 11 energy-related inventions developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and selected for additional...