Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia’s unemployment rate falls to 4.5% in May

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJGQT_0adGkbkB00

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in May, a decrease from last year.

Governor Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 4.5% in May. This is a 4% decrease of the rate from one year ago.

According to Northam's administration, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%. Virginia has the 3rd lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among Southeast states.

“More people are working in Virginia and our recovery is outpacing the rest of the country,” said Governor Northam. “This week, we reached the 70 percent vaccination benchmark, and we did it two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. In the weeks and months ahead, we will remain focused on helping the communities that COVID-19 hit hardest and making sure all Virginians have the resources they need to thrive.”

Total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 3,500 jobs in May. The labor force increased by 4,042 to 4,229,852, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,061.

The number of employed residents rose by 12,103 to 4,040,585. In May 2021, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 7%.

“With over 4.2 million Virginians fully vaccinated, we are reaching what looks like the final stages of this pandemic,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “Our Administration is committed to helping Virginians return to work and make sure that they have the skills and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic job market.”

For a breakdown on stats, click here.

Community Policy
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Unemployed#Governor Of Virginia#Virginians#Our Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related