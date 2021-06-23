SAM R. HALL: Daily Journal expanding state politics and college sports coverage

Sam R. Hall Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM//

In the short amount of time I have been here, my focus mainly has been on acquainting myself with changes to the area, getting up to speed on important issues and learning the rhythm of an already successful newsroom.

The spirit of community journalism is still alive and well here, right alongside the commitment to watchdog and investigative journalism that is so important. We have great features writers, storytellers and photographers who capture the spirit of our people. And our sports staff is second-to-none, from our coverage of Mississippi State and Ole Miss to the work of our high school sports reporters in Tupelo and throughout the region at our weekly publications.

But I’m never one for resting on laurels, and I have found the same ambition for growth and higher excellence among the rest of the staff here. So, with that in mind, I’m happy to announce several exciting changes to our newsroom.

Restoring commitment to state political news

Let’s start with the news side. Since January, Luke Ramseth has been our state Capitol correspondent. Luke is a great journalist. In fact, I hired him at the Clarion Ledger in a similar position. And while Luke is moving on, our commitment to state political coverage is not.

Taylor Vance, who has done a superb job covering local government in Tupelo and Lee County, will become our new full-time state government and political reporter based in Jackson. This is a position that has been missing for several years, and I’m thrilled to restore it.

Judy Lucas will join the Daily Journal to take over the local government beat. She is a recent graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She has covered the Missouri Legislature for The Columbia Missourian and worked as a reporter for the Riverfront Times in St. Louis.

Expanding college sports coverage

On the sports side, we are expanding our coverage of college athletics.

Unfortunately, we start with sad news. Dalton Middleton, our Mississippi State beat writer who covered high school sports before that, is moving to Alabama with his fiancé. He’s done a tremendous job for us, and we wish him all the best.

As we searched for a new Mississippi State reporter, we saw an opportunity to expand our sports staff and restructure how we cover college sports.

Parrish Alford will become a columnist and college sports editor, overseeing our coverage of Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Parrish is uniquely positioned to be one of the strongest voices in college sports in Mississippi. His experience and connections having covered both schools will give him special insight few others have.

Stefan Krajisnik will join us as the Mississippi State reporter. Stefan is a graduate of Indiana University. While there, he covered women’s basketball, volleyball, golf and baseball for the student newspaper. He worked for two years as a correspondent with the Indy Star, essentially serving as the number two reporter for Indiana Hoosiers football and basketball. He is currently a Pulliam Fellow at the Indy Star.

Michael Katz is coming to the Daily Journal from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to cover Ole Miss. Michael is a 2013 journalism graduate of the University of Southern California. He has worked as a sports reporter at the Orange County Register, Times-News in Idaho and the Idaho Statesman. He is currently the University of Wyoming beat writer for the Tribune Eagle.

We are over-the-moon excited about these changes, which will start taking effect next month, with everyone in their new roles by the first of August.

'In service of God and mankind'

I think it says something special about this region and the legacy of the Daily Journal that we are continually able to recruit talented journalists to join our team.

And we’re not done. More positive changes are coming in the way we cover our local communities and how we engage our audiences as we continue our mission of being "a locally owned newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind.”

But for now, please join me in congratulating these folks on their new roles and welcoming some great new journalists to Mississippi.