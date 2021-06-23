Amazon adds renewable projects, including one in Mississippi

In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Michel Spingler I AP

Mississippi’s largest solar project by acreage, the 175-megawatt Pearl River Solar Farm in Scott County, will have online retail giant Amazon buying the electricity it generates.

Amazon, which plans to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, today said the Mississippi site was among the 14 new renewable energy projects it was launching in the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain.

Amazon has become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy, bringing its total renewable energy investments to 10 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power 2.5 million U.S. homes.

Already the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in Europe and globally, Amazon’s goal is to power 100% of its activities with renewable energy by 2025.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge – our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Our investments in wind and solar energy in the U.S. and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens – as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”

Eleven of the 14 projects are in the U.S., including the first solar projects in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. The other projects are the largest solar farm in Canada, Amazon’s first renewable energy project in Finland, and the company’s fifth project in Spain.

The Pearl River Solar Farm in Scott County sits on about 1,800 acres and is owned by Houston, Texas-based EDP Renewables North America. Initial investment in the project has reported to be about $235 million. It is set to begin operating in 2023.

EDPR NA is a subsidiary of EDP Renewables, which has renewable energy projects in 14 countries. In North America, it has 53 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices. It has developed more than 7,500 megawatts and operates more than 7,200 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

The utility-scale solar and wind projects will power Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services data centers. The projects also will help Amazon meet its commitment to produce enough renewable energy to cover the electricity used by all Echo devices in use.

Amazon has opened two fulfillment centers in north Mississippi, one in Olive Branch in DeSoto County and another in Holly Springs in Marshall County. Last December the company announced it was opening a third center in Madison County, which should open this year in time for the holiday shopping season.

The latest announcement means Amazon now has 232 renewable energy projects around the world, including 85 utility-scale wind and solar projects and 147 solar rooftops on facilities and stores worldwide.

“Amazon’s commitment to clean energy is highly commendable, and it is the type of investment that we need to see more of to meet the world’s critical energy and climate needs,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association.