Utah County, UT

Utah reports 527 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 3 additional deaths

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago


The Utah Department of Health is reporting 527 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with three deaths since yesterday. The number of daily new cases is the largest in weeks.

Officials say a server issue delayed reporting, so some cases included in Wednesday's total are for two days. However, it's estimated the reporting issue only amounted to fewer than 40 cases.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 311 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 5.7%.

167 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,336.

  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

