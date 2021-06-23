Cancel
Aberdeen, MS

Aberdeen Election Commission reverses decision on police chief candidates

By Ray Van Dusen
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago

ABERDEEN – There will now be four candidates on July 6’s ballot for the Aberdeen police chief special election.

The Aberdeen Election Commission voted Wednesday morning to qualify candidates Lee Johnson and Tony Tillman.

Election commissioners only qualified Chris Dobbins and Quinell Shumpert for the election when they met last Friday, citing Johnson and Tillman did not meet residency requirements.

After Wednesday’s hearing, election commissioners reversed their decision after more evidence was presented.

As of midday Wednesday, city clerk Melissa Moore was unsure when ballots would be available for absentee voting. When it begins, people may vote absentee in the city clerk's office, located at City Hall, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays.

The office will also be open the next two Saturdays - June 26 and July 3 - from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting.

